Recorded Future Announces Keynote Lineup for Predict 22: The Intelligence Summit

Annual Summit Showcases the "Evolution of Intelligence"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest intelligence company, today announced the agenda and keynote speaker lineup for Predict 22 , being held October 3-5 in Washington D.C. at the historic Watergate Hotel. Focused on the "Evolution of Intelligence," Predict 22 brings together executives and defenders from global organizations to hear from voices within the intelligence community that have directly led to its advancement.

The keynote speaker lineup for Predict 22 includes:

Lieutenant General James Clapper (ret.) who served over 50 years in various capacities in the U.S. Intelligence Community during seven presidential administrations.

Bob Woodward, who is most widely known for his reporting of President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.

Chris Krebs, former Director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and CBS News Contributor.

Niloofar Razi Howe, Senior Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners, and investor and entrepreneur in the technology industry for over 25 years with a focus on cybersecurity.

Kiersten Todt, Chief of Staff at CISA responsible for the planning, allocation of resources, and development of long-range objectives in support of the department's goals and milestones.

Jared Der-Yeghiayan, former Homeland Security Special Agent who led multiple global cyber investigations that led to the shut down of more than eight darknet marketplaces, including the original Silk Road and Silk Road 2.0.

Predict 22 will also feature insights from organizations including Home Depot, NOV, Wells Fargo, Amica, Coinbase, and TD Bank.

"As part of the mission of our Intelligence Cloud, we are bringing together the visionaries, practitioners and disruptors of the intelligence ecosystem to foster bidirectional communications. It is our core belief that a community of like-minded defenders is vital to defending against common adversaries. Our gathering this year will showcase the intelligence evolution we've witnessed over the decades and promote collaboration for future defenses. — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Predict 22 is open to intelligence analysts, network defenders, cybersecurity leaders and others interested in learning about intelligence-led security. The annual summit will also host regional events in Singapore (November 1-2), Tokyo (November 8-9), and London (November 22).

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,500 businesses and government organizations across more than 64 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

