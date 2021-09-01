Recording of the 6 months 2021 Investor Conference Webinar

On August 31, 2021 JSC Olainfarm organized its Investor Conference Webinar. During the webinar Janis Buks, the chairman of the Management Board and Janis Leimanis, member of the Management Board analyzed the financial results of 6 months 2021 and informed about other recent activities within the company.



The recording of the webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3mLB6WY; and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Methodology for alternative performance indicators is disclosed in Audited Annual report for 2020 (page 64).

Olainfarm thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company’s announcements to get information on the next webinar!

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

