RECOVƎR 180° Partners with Major League Baseball Player Christian Yelich

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVƎR 180°, a premium beverage for functional hydration — developed to optimize performance and recovery — announces today its partnership with Major League Baseball player, Christian Yelich. RECOVƎR 180° is supporting Yelich as the official hydration sponsor of the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game on January 12 in Malibu, California. The event is co-hosted by several professional athletes including Brewers' players Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun, Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas and Rams' Quarterback Jared Goff, among others, to raise money and awareness to support those affected by the Borderline Shooting in Thousand Oaks, the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey and Hill Fires in Southern California. Additional celebrity attendees include Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Rob Lowe, Chris Harrison and more.

Yelich, 2018 National League Most Valuable Player and outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, became a fan and chose to partner with RECOVƎR 180° because of its professional-grade hydration and real-time recovery benefits both on and off the field. The scientifically formulated isotonic hydration blend helps to rapidly rehydrate the body at an optimal level, elevating athletic performance by combating dehydration and exhaustion. RECOVƎR 180° is NSF Certified for Sport® and combines essential vitamins such as C, B3, B5, B6, and B12 with plant-based extracts including milk thistle, aloe vera, ashwagandha, and ginseng to boost immunity and restore the body's natural processes. RECOVƎR 180° allows Yelich to stay fueled and energized as he steps into his many roles as a professional athlete, philanthropist and more.

"I am always looking for new ways to be at the top of my game," says Christian Yelich. "The first time I tried RECOVƎR 180° I immediately saw results. It's absolutely the next big thing for anyone looking to perform and feel their best. I bring RECOVƎR 180° along with me for everything I am involved in, so it was a natural fit to have them participate as a sponsor of California Strong, an organization that means so much to me and my community."

"Christian is an exceptional athlete who we're thrilled to support both on and off the field," says John Stout Jr., VP Business Development. "In addition to fueling our partners while they're competing, we are always seeking opportunities to contribute to causes that are important to them and their communities, and knew we had to be by Christian's side at such an amazing event as California Strong."

The California Strong Celebrity Softball Game will be hosted at Pepperdine University, located at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90263 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 beginning at 12:30 p.m. For tickets, donations and more information, please visit www.californiastrong.org. For more information on RECOVƎR 180° please visit www.drinkrecover.com.

About RECOVƎR 180°

RECOVƎR 180° is a premium beverage for functional hydration for those who work hard and play harder – with essential vitamins and plant-based extracts. The isotonic formula packs 930mg of electrolytes and only 60 calories and 11 grams of sugar in each 16 ounce bottle. Available in three thirst-quenching flavors, Blood Orange, Açaí Berry, and Citrus, RECOVƎR 180° is a young, growing brand that is revolutionizing the functional hydration category. Made with natural colors, natural flavors, and organic sugar, RECOVƎR 180° is now NSF Certified for Sport® and is fueling the performance of athletes at all levels of play. For more information, visit drinkrecover.com and follow us on Instagram @DrinkRecover, Facebook @drinkrecover and Twitter @Drink_Recover.

About California Strong

California Strong founders include Milwaukee Brewers' members and California natives Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas; Mike Attanasio of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership group; and Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Jared Goff. They joined forces with the Southeast Ventura County YMCA to create California Strong after the Borderline shooting and California wildfires in November 2018. The organization is committed to providing immediate financial support to victims after disasters and tragedies strike in California. For more information about California Strong or to donate, visit www.californiastrong.org or call 805-497-3081 x1005.

