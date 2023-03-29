Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 12:01:13

Rectification of previous announcement notification of managers transaction.

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rectification of previous announcement notification of managers transaction.

29-March-2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Companys announcement released on 28 March 2023 erroneously stated that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited has disposed of 2 552 ordinary shares in the Company on 24 March 2023. The transaction actually took place on 27 March 2023. 

All other details remain unchanged. 

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Funds subsidiaries are referred to as Reinet.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1595697

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1595697  29-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595697&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Reinet Investments SCAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Reinet Investments SCAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Reinet Investments SCA 18,90 1,61% Reinet Investments SCA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX zu Handelsschluss deutlich im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.300 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Gewinnzone. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen