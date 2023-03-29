|
Rectification of previous announcement notification of managers transaction.
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Companys announcement released on 28 March 2023 erroneously stated that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited has disposed of 2 552 ordinary shares in the Company on 24 March 2023. The transaction actually took place on 27 March 2023.
All other details remain unchanged.
Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Funds subsidiaries are referred to as Reinet.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
