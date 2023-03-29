Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rectification of previous announcement notification of managers transaction.



29-March-2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Companys announcement released on 28 March 2023 erroneously stated that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited has disposed of 2 552 ordinary shares in the Company on 24 March 2023. The transaction actually took place on 27 March 2023. All other details remain unchanged. Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Funds subsidiaries are referred to as Reinet. Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com

End of Inside Information