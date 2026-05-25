NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.05.2026 01:30:00
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is This Former Nvidia Holding a Smart Buy Now?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is slowly reshaping how industries, including healthcare, operate. Various companies are looking to implement AI tools in the sector to boost efficiency and productivity while cutting costs. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) is doing so specifically within the biotech niche, but the company's efforts haven't been rewarded by the market, at least so far. Recursion Pharmaceuticals' shares have significantly underperformed broader equities over the past two years, and the stock recently hit a fresh 52-week low. Could Recursion Pharmaceuticals bounce back and deliver solid returns to patient investors? Image source: The Motley Fool.Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trying to solve a serious problem. Even with technological improvements, the time and costs required to develop brand-new drugs have increased in recent decades. It can take 10 years (or more) to go from the discovery phase to launch, and cost several hundred million dollars, or even over $1 billion. And that's for the ones that get that far. The discovery phase -- that is, before human clinical trials even start -- can account for about 35% of these costs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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