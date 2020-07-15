RecVue Achieves SOC 1 and SOC 2 Compliance for Strong Internal Controls over Financial Reporting and Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RecVue, Inc., the fastest growing next generation order-to-cash automation platform, today announced that it has completed the Service Organization Control 1 (SOC 1) and Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) examination by an independent auditor.

The SOC 1 Type II (SOC for Service Organizations: ICFR) report examined in detail the suitability of RecVue's design and operating effectiveness of the controls relevant to user entities' Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR).

The SOC 2 Type II (SOC for Service Organizations: Trust Services Criteria) report examined in detail the suitability of RecVue's design and operating effectiveness of the controls relevant to security.

"RecVue is proud to deliver a SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant platform, so that organizations can operate more efficiently and securely in today's complex global environment and have superior financial reporting capabilities," said Nishant Nair, Founder and CEO RecVue. "As we continuously expand and invest in our product and security capabilities, we are pleased to share the completion of this examination with our customers and partners."

These attestations demonstrate RecVue's unwavering commitment to high-quality service for its clients by ensuring the necessary internal controls and safeguards are in place. As adoption of cloud-based technologies accelerates within finance teams, SaaS companies must evaluate their internal controls to better serve their customers' financial reporting and security requirements. RecVue's completion of the SOC 1 and SOC 2 examination allows customers to be more confident and assured that RecVue's billing, revenue management and partner compensation management platform will meet their standards.

About RecVue

RecVue delivers the fastest-growing next generation order-to-cash automation platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of managing subscription and non-subscription business at scale. Enterprises that strive to compete in today's XaaS landscape need a flexible, industrial-grade monetization solution to manage high transaction volumes of enormous complexity. RecVue's unified, enterprise-ready solution includes data mediation to collect usage transactions, a 360-degree view into the entire contract lifecycle, attribute-based pricing, complete billing-to-invoice capabilities, revenue recognition, partner compensation, and robust analytics and reporting. For more information, visit www.recvue.com.

