RecVue Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Subscription and Recurring Billing Management Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecVue today announced its inclusion among Representative Vendors in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Subscription and Recurring Billing Management 1 (SRBM).

The latest Gartner Market Guide for SRBM outlines an updated market definition and description, market direction and analysis, and recommendations for enterprises looking to invest in SRBM. Key research findings to come out include recommendations to "choose a recurring billing solution with a modern, flexible, scalable cloud architecture" and "ensure that the chosen application will satisfy future requirements as the company's recurring revenue business grows and becomes more complex."

We believe this recognition continues RecVue's momentum fostered by the company's recent launch of RecVue Agile Monetization Platform (RAMP360) , reflecting its commitment to accelerating growth and profitability for large enterprises by maximizing flexibility, agility and high-volume capabilities for speedy and scalable results. That product announcement came on the heels of RecVue's recent report of a 250% increase in recurring revenue for fiscal Q1 over the previous quarter.

"We are proud to not only be among this list, but we also consider ourselves the fastest growing of the Representative Vendors in this Gartner Market Guide for Subscription and Recurring Billing Management," said Nishant Nair, RecVue's Founder and CEO. "We believe that this recognition validates our mission to power large enterprises toward true growth, increased profits and modern, digital-first solutions through automation and innovation."

RAMP360, a complete, industry-specific suite of applications and the only solution to automate billing & invoicing, revenue recognition and partner compensation on a single unified platform delivers clear benefits for large enterprise customers. Benefits include rapid deployment of innovative and profitable revenue models, total cost of ownership (TCO) savings hitting 40-50%, 3-6% top line growth by eliminating revenue leakage, more than 50% reduction in time-to-invoice and overall efficiency and productivity improvements.

