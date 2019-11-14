Recycling Avenue Named a Mutual of America 2019 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that Recycling Avenue was named a Merit Finalist award recipient of its 2019 Community Partnership Award competition.

In 2007, Recycling Avenue was founded by Avenues to Independence, an organization that supports and encourages people with disabilities to lead their lives with responsibility, independence and dignity. Today, Avenues serves 200 adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities. Recycling Avenue now has approximately three dozen participants working to sort and categorize donated electronic and household items. eWorks Electronic Services, Inc., a provider of secure and environmentally safe electronics recycling, helps Recycling Avenue ensure that toxins in electronics batteries do not become pollutants and that usable electronics stay out of landfills.

Once donated items are sorted, Recycling Avenue participants have the option to take items that are in good working order and list them for sale on their individual eBay sites. The money they receive becomes their income, providing them with control over their earning potential.

"Today, Recycling Avenue is one of only a few programs in the greater Chicago area that provides green-collar jobs for women and persons with disabilities," said Michele Shoolin, Vice President of Development for Avenues to Independence. "To date, we've diverted more than 55 tons of electronics from landfills, creating greater environmental stability for our community. At the same time, Recycling Avenue is helping to empower people with disabilities to reach their highest potential, making it a win for all."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 240 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of all of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

