Red Canary is recognized with Microsoft verified Managed XDR solution status

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Red Canary has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"We're thrilled to be Microsoft's inaugural MXDR partner, a recognition that attests to the quality of our integration with the Microsoft Defender product portfolio and Microsoft Sentinel." said Cordell BaanHofman, GM of the Red Canary + Microsoft division. "We help joint customers optimize their security postures and budgets - from supporting Microsoft's XDR portfolio with our proprietary detections, threat intelligence, and response capabilities, to maximizing the security value that customers receive from their Microsoft tools and E5 licenses."

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Red Canary on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Red Canary is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome the Red Canary MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.

About Red Canary:

Red Canary monitors an enterprise's environment to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats so they can focus on their mission. Our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution is a unique blend of human expertise and security, which protects organizations from modern adversaries as their teams work remotely, move to the cloud, and they adopt new cybersecurity and IT technologies.

