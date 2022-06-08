Red Canary recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner for being a Security Trailblazer

DENVER, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary today announced it won the Security Trailblazer award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022. The company's achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and services that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's. Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy during the past 12 months.

"We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a Security Trailblazer. From our start, keeping customers safe from a cyber security breach has been our north star, and with that has come a number of market firsts - from being the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) pioneer to being the first MDR provider in Microsoft's Partner Program" said Brian Beyer, Red Canary CEO. "We look forward to continuing our work with Microsoft to further expand our MDR for Microsoft offering to protect even more organizations so they can focus on their missions without the fear of cyber attacks."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2022 Awards on June 6, 2022, award winners in 10 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers were announced. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, the awards were given to Microsoft partners for the second year. Red Canary won the Security Trailblazer award.

"I'm so honored to recognize this year's award winners. MISA members regularly impress us with their shared vision of helping create a more secure world," Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security said. "They support this mission through their solutions and services, their dedication to innovation, and their dedication to customers. Security is a team sport, and we are so proud to defend together with our MISA community. Heartiest congratulations to all of this year's winners."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

About Red Canary:

Red Canary stops cyber threats no one else does, so organizations can fearlessly pursue their missions. We do it by delivering managed detection and response (MDR) across enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, network, identities, and SaaS apps. As a security ally, we define MDR in our own terms with unlimited 24×7 support, deep threat expertise, hands-on remediation, and by doing what's right for customers and partners.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-canary-recognized-as-a-microsoft-security-excellence-awards-winner-for-being-a-security-trailblazer-301563572.html

SOURCE Red Canary