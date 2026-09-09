Red Cat Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007
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09.09.2026 22:30:01
Red Cat Holdings Director Sells 65,000 Shares for $552,500
Nicholas Reyland Liuzza Jr, Director of Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), reported a sale of 65,000 shares of common stock on Aug. 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($8.50); post-transaction value based on Aug. 28, 2026, market close ($8.49).
Red Cat Holdings operates as a specialized provider within the aerospace and defense sector, focusing on unmanned aerial vehicle technology and related solutions. With a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and TTM revenue of $71.5 million, the company is positioned as an emerging player in the commercial and government drone markets. The company's competitive positioning centers on its integrated product ecosystem combining advanced UAV platforms with immersive FPV video technology, addressing the growing demand for sophisticated unmanned systems across defense, public safety, and commercial inspection applications.
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