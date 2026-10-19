Red Cat Holdings Aktie

Red Cat Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.10.2026 07:57:00

Red Cat Proposes Steyr Motors Takeover At €39/shr

(RTTNews) - Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT), a provider of drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, on Monday announced a proposed voluntary public offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Steyr Motors AG (4X0.DE) for 39 euros per share in cash.

The offer period is expected to end on December 18.

The offer represents a 28.9% premium to Steyr Motors' closing share price on October 16, 2026.

It represents a 27.3% premium to the company's 30-day volume-weighted average price.

The offer represents a 55.8% premium to Steyr Motors' 52-week low.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Red Cat's Blue Ops uncrewed surface vessel strategy.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals in Austria, Italy, Australia and the UK, a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, and other customary conditions.

Steyr Motors' anchor shareholder, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH, supports the deal and has irrevocably committed to tender its approximately 15% stake.

The company intends to retain Steyr Motors' headquarters, manufacturing and research and development operations in Austria while investing in its growth and autonomous maritime capabilities.

Red Cat Holdings closed trading 3.67% lesser at $4.7200 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 2.54% higher at $4.8400.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs 4,28 2,28% Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Durchwachsene Vorgaben für den ATX -- DAX dürfte schwächer in die neue Handelswoche starten -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat durchwachsene Vorgaben vor der Brust. Mit moderaten Verlusten wird der deutsche Aktienmarkt erwartet. Unterschiedlich zeigen sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen