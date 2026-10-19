Red Cat Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007
|
19.10.2026 07:57:00
Red Cat Proposes Steyr Motors Takeover At €39/shr
(RTTNews) - Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT), a provider of drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, on Monday announced a proposed voluntary public offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Steyr Motors AG (4X0.DE) for 39 euros per share in cash.
The offer period is expected to end on December 18.
The offer represents a 28.9% premium to Steyr Motors' closing share price on October 16, 2026.
It represents a 27.3% premium to the company's 30-day volume-weighted average price.
The offer represents a 55.8% premium to Steyr Motors' 52-week low.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen Red Cat's Blue Ops uncrewed surface vessel strategy.
The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals in Austria, Italy, Australia and the UK, a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, and other customary conditions.
Steyr Motors' anchor shareholder, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH, supports the deal and has irrevocably committed to tender its approximately 15% stake.
The company intends to retain Steyr Motors' headquarters, manufacturing and research and development operations in Austria while investing in its growth and autonomous maritime capabilities.
Red Cat Holdings closed trading 3.67% lesser at $4.7200 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 2.54% higher at $4.8400.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|4,28
|2,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDurchwachsene Vorgaben für den ATX -- DAX dürfte schwächer in die neue Handelswoche starten -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat durchwachsene Vorgaben vor der Brust. Mit moderaten Verlusten wird der deutsche Aktienmarkt erwartet. Unterschiedlich zeigen sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.