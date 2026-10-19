Red Cat Proposes Steyr Motors Takeover At €39/shr

(RTTNews) - Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT), a provider of drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, on Monday announced a proposed voluntary public offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Steyr Motors AG (4X0.DE) for 39 euros per share in cash.

The offer period is expected to end on December 18.

The offer represents a 28.9% premium to Steyr Motors' closing share price on October 16, 2026.

It represents a 27.3% premium to the company's 30-day volume-weighted average price.

The offer represents a 55.8% premium to Steyr Motors' 52-week low.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Red Cat's Blue Ops uncrewed surface vessel strategy.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals in Austria, Italy, Australia and the UK, a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, and other customary conditions.

Steyr Motors' anchor shareholder, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH, supports the deal and has irrevocably committed to tender its approximately 15% stake.

The company intends to retain Steyr Motors' headquarters, manufacturing and research and development operations in Austria while investing in its growth and autonomous maritime capabilities.

Red Cat Holdings closed trading 3.67% lesser at $4.7200 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 2.54% higher at $4.8400.