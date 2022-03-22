Red Door Capital Partners makes its second entrance into the beverage market with its investment in Elephant Craft, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners, LLC, an independent private equity firm founded in 2019, is proud to announce, with support from their network of high net worth individuals and family offices, their investment in Elephant Craft, Inc. ("Elephant Craft") https://elephantcraftseltzer.com

The Elephant Craft mission is to lead and define the craft hard seltzer category. Elephant Craft beverages are born from passion with the intent to strictly use REAL ingredients in its innovative flavor profiles, while also creating social awareness and resources for endangered wildlife through its partnership with Elephant Co-Op, (www.elephantcooperation.com). Elephant passionately supports its motto of, Harder, (Seriously strong 6.5% ABV) Healthier (100% REAL fruit and ingredients) and Happier (1% of all profits donated for the preservation of endangered species) all in its efforts to Do Good, Be Good, and Make Good in all they do.

"This is our second investment in the beverage industry and first in the fast-growing hard seltzer category," said Richard Wolpow, Managing Director of Red Door Capital Partners, "although it's a busy category we feel we found a winner in Stephen Young, Co-founder/CEO and his seasoned executive team" Wolpow concluded.

In a statement from Stephen Young, Co-founder and CEO of Elephant Craft mentioned, "For Elephant Craft to really work, we knew we would need partners that intrinsically understood what we are determined to achieve; that is, leading and defining the 'Craft Hard Seltzer' market. Richard and his partners at Red Door bring experience and resources to the table that not only elevate our team and opportunities, but they also support and share our values of Doing Good, Being Good, and Making Good. That's a rare partner to find and we're beyond stoked to launch into this relationship with them"

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC

The Red Door team is a team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services, that have joined together to identify, invest in, and manage private equity transactions. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Red Door partners with founders and entrepreneurs that seek real capital partners to create collaborative relationships, deploy strategic oversight, implement governance and professionalize operations - all to ensure our family of investors are protected and prepared for a successful exit transaction. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at mwarren@reeddoorcp.com.

About Elephant Craft Hard Seltzer

Elephant Craft Hard Seltzer ("Elephant Craft") is a hard seltzer company that utilizes REAL fruit (no "natural flavors" 🤔), with a higher octane 6.5% ABV and Ele-vated flavor profiles. We are on a mission to lead and define the "craft" hard seltzer market while also bringing awareness and resources to wildlife conservation. For more information about Elephant Craft, our beverages and our mission, please visit elephantcraftseltzer.com, and follow us on Instagram @ElephantCraftSeltzer. For any additional inquiries please send a note to info@elephantcraftseltzer.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-door-capital-partners-makes-its-second-entrance-into-the-beverage-market-with-its-investment-in-elephant-craft-inc-301505452.html

SOURCE Red Door Capital Partners