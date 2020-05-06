Red Dot Payment Offers COVID-19 Fee Relief Measures

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 global pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on the travel and hospitality industry. As consumers observe strict restrictions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many have cancelled or postponed leisure and business travel plans. This abrupt disruption has created much uncertainty for tens of thousands of businesses worldwide.

In these turbulent times, Red Dot Payment(RDP), a trusted payment partner for hotels in South East Asia, would like to affirm their commitment to their hotel clients. In the spirit of goodwill, RDP would like to present a 25% reduction in specific fees for a 6-month period starting 1st May 2020.

RDP believes this gesture will help alleviate some concerns for their hotel clients in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Randy Tan, Founder and CEO, said "This is an exceptional time for the global economy. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we want to stay nimble and support our clients through their challenges. I hope RDP's fee relief measures help our hotel clients in some way to sustain their businesses. Our account managers have been in touch with clients to find out how they can, perhaps, adapt their strategies to make use of other RDP solutions. Let's keep our chins up. With resilience and commitment, we look forward to better days ahead."

Red Dot Payment (RDP), a PayU company, is a trusted payment gateway and solutions provider to hotels. Together with online retail, food delivery, education and not-for-profit clients, RDP serves more than 500 merchants across 22 countries.

RDP supports global and local alternate payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, WeChat Pay, Alipay, Paylah, Virtual Accounts and more. Our payment solutions offer ease of integration into a single payment platform, allowing our client partners to manage their online businesses with greater confidence, while mitigating risk and capitalising on opportunities with better insights on the purchasing trends.

RDP is a Singapore company founded in 2011, with headquarters in Singapore and offices in Indonesia, Thailand and Australia. For more information, visit www.reddotpayment.com. For media enquiries, please contact Gurmit Singhgurmitsingh@reddotpay.com, or call +65 68160963.

