|
23.05.2022 12:00:00
Red Hat ditches CodeReady name for dev environments
Red Hat has unveiled new versions of its in-browser and local development environments geared to work with the OpenShift Kubernetes platform.Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces 3 is the renamed, repackaged Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces, while Red Hat OpenShift Local 2 is the new name for Red Hat CodeReady Containers.OpenShift Dev Spaces uses OpenShift and containers to provide development and IT teams with a consistent development environment. Version 3 features the new DevWorkspace engine, replacing the CodeReady Workspaces Java REST service with a Kubernetes controller that runs behind the kube-apiserver for better scalability and high availability. Also featured in this version is a universal API. The development team cited a simpler design achieved by decoupling the Dev Spaces workspace engine from the developer’s IDE and server-side components.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!