Red Hat ditches CodeReady name for dev environments

Red Hat has unveiled new versions of its in-browser and local development environments geared to work with the OpenShift Kubernetes platform.Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces 3 is the renamed, repackaged Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces, while Red Hat OpenShift Local 2 is the new name for Red Hat CodeReady Containers.OpenShift Dev Spaces uses OpenShift and containers to provide development and IT teams with a consistent development environment. Version 3 features the new DevWorkspace engine, replacing the CodeReady Workspaces Java REST service with a Kubernetes controller that runs behind the kube-apiserver for better scalability and high availability. Also featured in this version is a universal API. The development team cited a simpler design achieved by decoupling the Dev Spaces workspace engine from the developer's IDE and server-side components.