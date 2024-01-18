18.01.2024 00:00:00

Red Hat launches platform for building developer portals

Red Hat has unveiled the Red Hat Developer Hub, an enterprise-level internal developer platform (IDP) for building developer portals. The platform provides an opinionated framework and set of templates that will “reduce friction and frustration” for development teams, Red Hat said.Based on the Backstage open source Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project and accessible from a Red Hat account, the Red Hat Developer Hub was announced January 16 and features a self-service portal, standardized software templates, dynamic plug-in management, enterprise role-based access control, and premium support. Tools are provided to overcome devops bottlenecks and deal with issues such as complexity, lack of standardization, and cognitive load.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Nachrichten