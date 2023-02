Red Hat Linux comes to Oracle Cloud

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) now will run fully supported on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) cloud platform. Although RHEL competes with Oracle Linux, Oracle says it is not stressed about what this could mean its own Linux platform.The two companies announced the partnership on January 31. Boasting that more than 90% of the Fortune 500 rely on Red Hat and Oracle solutions, Red Hat and Oracle said the alliance would enable these organizations to standardize their cloud operations on OCI, a common cloud platform that stretches from the data center to the OCI distributed cloud. Customers can contact both Red Hat and Oracle support to resolve potential issues.To read this article in full, please click here