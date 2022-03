Red Hat OpenShift adds Nvidia, Arm, AI support

OpenShift 4.10, the latest version of Red Hat’s PaaS based on Kubernetes, introduces support for artificial intelligence workloads, additional cloud platforms including IBM Cloud and Alibaba Cloud, and Nvidia and Arm hardware.Released March 22, OpenShift 4.10 is intended to accelerate delivery of “intelligent applications” across the hybrid cloud. OpenShift is now certified and supported with the Nvidia AI Enterprise 2.0 software, a cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software running on Nvidia systems.[ Also on InfoWorld: How Kubernetes works ]With this pairing of Nvidia and OpenShift, developers and data scientists can more quickly train models, and build and deploy AI applications at scale, Red Hat said. Users can deploy OpenShift on Nvidia-certified systems with Nvidia Enterprise AI software as well as on previously supported Nvidia DGX A100 systems. OpenShift is also available in Nvidia LaunchPad curated labs.To read this article in full, please click here