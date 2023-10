Red Hat Quarkus Java stack spruces up the dev UI

Red Hat’s latest implementation of the Quarkus Kubernetes-native Java stack includes a new developer UI and a contract-based testing capability.The Red Hat build of version 3.2 of Quarkus was initially detailed on October 23, with instructions for getting started with the new build at developers.redhat.com.The Dev UI in the Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.2 offers new menu navigation, the ability to view and update configuration files, management of continuous testing, and an option to view build information. Development services information can be viewed, as well. For contract-based testing, the 3.2 build introduces the Pact tool for testing HTTP and message integrations using contract tests. Pact can be integrated into testing and deployment workflows.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel