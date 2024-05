Red Hat’s Podman AI Lab supports developer adoption of genAI

Red Hat has unveiled Podman AI Lab, an extension to the Podman Desktop graphical interface that lets developers build generative AI-powered applications in containers.Announced May 7, Podman AI Lab is intended to make it easier to develop with AI in a local environment. The Podman AI Lab extension supports the adoption of generative AI for building intelligent applications or enhancing their workflow using AI-augmented development capabilities, Red Had said. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel