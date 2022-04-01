|
Red-Hot Micron Technology Could Soar Higher After Its Latest Earnings Report
Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) revenue and earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 blew past Wall Street's expectations earlier this week. The company benefited from the robust demand and pricing of memory chips that are used in several applications, ranging from smartphones to computers to data centers and automotive. Micron's fiscal third-quarter guidance was the cherry on the cake, as it indicates that its momentum is here to stay.Let's take a closer look at Micron's latest results and see why they offer further indications that this semiconductor stock is worth buying right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
