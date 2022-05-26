Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$3.1 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$8.7 million, or -$0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$1.9 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $395.6 million from $326.3 million last year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$3.1 Mln. vs. -$8.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.20 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $395.6 Mln vs. $326.3 Mln last year.