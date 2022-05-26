26.05.2022 22:19:40

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$3.1 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$8.7 million, or -$0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported adjusted earnings of -$1.9 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $395.6 million from $326.3 million last year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$3.1 Mln. vs. -$8.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.20 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $395.6 Mln vs. $326.3 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.mehr Nachrichten