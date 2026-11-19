(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) shares are down 24.94 percent, losing $1.98 to $5.97 on Thursday, following the company's third-quarter results announced yesterday, which showed a wider net loss and declining revenue compared with the same period last year.

RRGB is currently trading at $5.97, down from the previous close of $7.95 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $5.86 and $7.00 during the session, with volume of approximately 605,255 shares, compared with an average volume of 241,364. Its 52-week range is $2.46 to $10.95.

Red Robin reported a net loss of $21.2 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with a loss of $18.4 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net loss was $10.266 million, or $0.54 per share. Revenue declined 12.4 percent to $232.1 million from $265.1 million. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects comparable restaurant revenue growth of approximately 2.75 percent, excluding deferred loyalty revenue.