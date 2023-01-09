|
09.01.2023 13:46:05
Red Robin Gourmet Q4 Restaurant Revenue Up 2.4%, Comps Increases 2.5%
(RTTNews) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Monday announced 2.4 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, while comparable restaurant revenue increased 2.5 percent from the prior year. Excluding the Red Robin Royalty program, comparable restaurant revenue were up 1.5 percent.
The full-service restaurant chain reported quarterly revenue of $290.2 million, compared to $276.7 million in the prior year.
In another announcement, the restaurant chain released its 'North Star' five-point plan to drive long-term shareholder value. The plan is expected to empower decision-making by operators are the unit level and rewards will be given to drive business growth.
