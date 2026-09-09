Red Rock Resorts Chief Legal Officer Sells 9,000 Shares

Jeffrey T. Welch, EVP and Chief Legal Officer of Red Rock Resorts(NASDAQ:RRR), sold 9,000 shares of Class A common stock on Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($55.88); post-transaction value based on Sept. 1, 2026, market close ($56.10).

Red Rock Resorts maintains a significant presence in the gaming and hospitality sector with approximately 9,500 employees and $2 billion in TTM revenue. The company's diversified portfolio of gaming properties across Las Vegas and Native American territories provides geographic and operational diversification within the consumer cyclical entertainment industry. As of Sept. 9, 2026, the company's market capitalization of $5.7 billion reflects investor positioning in the regional gaming market, with TTM net income of $168.9 million demonstrating operational profitability across its casino and resort operations.

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