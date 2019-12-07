Red Rock Secured Releases the 2020 Global Gold Report: Election Year Edition

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Rock Secured, a Southern California precious metals company that specializes in wealth and retirement protection, has just made the 2020 Global Gold Report: Election Year Edition available to consumers.

The U.S. economy is in the extra innings of the current economic cycle, and things are about to change dramatically. America faces weakening global growth, ongoing trade tensions, increasing market volatility, a dovish Fed, and endless recession chatter. All of these issues are on track to escalate in 2020 amid the backdrop of one of the most bitter and contentious elections in U.S. history.

In America, the political divide is deep, and as 'Decision 2020' approaches --- much hangs in the balance. While we don't know precisely which candidates will be vying for the presidency, we do know that uncertainty will be on the ballot, and Wall Street is anxious.

2019 was a break-out year for gold as a monetary safe haven, and its prospects for 2020 could be historic. Red Rock Secured has commissioned a comprehensive overview of the global gold market that explores Key Price Trends, World Supply and Demand, Geopolitics, Global Growth Metrics, Central Bank Buying, and a U.S. Election that could change everything.

The 2020 Global Gold Report: Election Year Edition offers insights from the Federal Reserve Bank, the World Economic Forum, the World Gold Council, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Pew Research, the U.S. Census, and a host of prominent publications in the investing space along with dozens of experts that discuss the role of gold as a store of value in the coming year.

Red Rock CEO Sean Kelly points out that, "Prior to the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the Dow was setting records. But there were warnings. Market volatility, loose monetary policy, yield curve inversions, and a slowing housing market were early signs of danger."

Kelly started his firm in response to the catastrophic retirement and investment losses that crippled American households a decade ago. And, he invites savvy investors and consumers to be the among the first to receive a copy of the 2020 Global Gold Report--- packed with revealing economic data, power predictions, user-friendly graphs, and complete election year analysis.

So, what are the risks in 2020? Experts cite falling corporate profits, slackening job numbers, deepening manufacturing woes, weaker business spending, and sinking consumer sentiment --- which could be the final death knell of the current economic expansion.

Kelly adds that, "an IRA backed by physical metals is a critical step toward asset diversification and protection, and Red Rock Secured has streamlined the process of utilizing retirement gold and silver to help safeguard the American Dream."

The 2020 Global Gold Report: Special Election is a complimentary publication and part of Red Rock's ongoing commitment to help investors keep their money safe in a changing world. The report is free and available via electronic download at http://www.2020GoldReport.com or by calling Red Rock Secured directly at: (844) 824-5051.

Red Rock Secured is a client-focused investment firm dedicated to the protection of retirement and savings accounts through the acquisition of physical assets like gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Founded in 2009, they are industry 'Gold IRA' specialists and offer a seamless portfolio diversification process and exceptional customer service and support.

SOURCE Red Rock Secured