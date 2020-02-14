Redbarn® Pet Products Releases New Dental Treats, Chew-A-Bulls®

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbarn® Pet Products, a leading manufacturer of premium pet food, treats, and chews, is unveiling a new line of dental treats, Chew-A-Bulls®. Made in the USA, Chew-A-Bulls are an all-natural, highly digestible chew designed to support your dog's dental health with four fun shapes the whole family will enjoy.

Redbarn's unique formula is completely free from added starches, gluten, and sugar while featuring all-natural ingredients like antioxidant-rich parsley, fiber-rich powdered cellulose, and cumin to support healthy digestion. The Chew-A-Bulls Hydrant, Chip, and Brush are available in four sizes, mini to large, while the Chew-A-Bulls Horned Toad is available in medium and large.

Thanks to Redbarn's acquisition of Polyshot, a fully integrated manufacturing company specializing in Hot Runner Systems and injection molding, Chew-A-Bulls are available at an affordable price for pet parents while opening the door for limitless shapes and line expansions in the future.

"We're honored the Polyshot team joined our family and is continuing our mission of helping pet parents make nutritious decisions for their pets. With the help of their world-class technology, Redbarn is once again expanding our portfolio with truly innovative treats that prioritize the health and wellness of our dogs."

- Jeff Baikie, Redbarn Co-Founder

When treated as a daily supplement and combined with regular tooth brushing, Redbarn Chew-A-Bulls help support your dog's optimal dental health. The natural act of chewing gently massages your dog's gums while the ridges and grooves in the patent-pending designs scrape away plaque and tartar build-up.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets.

