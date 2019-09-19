Redbubble Group to Donate $1 of Every Sale on September 23 to Combat Effects of Climate Change

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global artist marketplace leader Redbubble Group today announced that in solidarity with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's speech at the United Nations 2019 Climate Action Summit on September 23, the company will donate $1 of every sale through its two marketplaces on that day to 350.org-- up to $50K on Redbubble.com and $10K on TeePublic.com. 350.org is an international movement to end the age of fossil fuels and build a future that is just, prosperous, equitable, and safe from the effects of climate change.

"We are so inspired by the leadership and passion of all these kids around the world who are taking it upon themselves to call for real action that addresses this climate emergency," says Redbubble CEO Barry Newstead. "This is our way of acknowledging that we as global citizens cannot afford to be silent now-- not when we can still reverse the course of destruction and prevent the worst outcomes. We know many of the artists in our community have raised their voices and created art in support of climate action. We want to follow their lead and inspire more action that can make a difference right now."

Redbubble Group employees at all four worldwide offices--New York City, San Francisco, Melbourne, and Berlin--will also be given half the day off on September 20 to raise their voices and attend the Global Climate strikes planned around the world. The company is also part of the Not Business as Usual alliance of Australian and global companies pledging and urging businesses to support their employees who wish to join the strike and stand in solidarity with the young activists.

Sustainability has been part of the Redbubble business model and corporate culture since the company's inception. Goods purchased on Redbubble's marketplace for print-on-demand products are produced one at a time and sourced locally in order to use less energy to reach consumers. 95 percent of packages originate from third party fulfillment facilities located within the region from which they are ordered. The company works with renewable energy specialists 3Degrees to measure the amount and impact of the carbon emissions associated with the business, reduce that impact, and offset what can't be reduced with programs that help the environment. Redbubble is currently funding reforestation in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley and a cookstove replacement program in India that generates offsets equal to growing 41,667 trees for 10 years, or not using 5,788 barrels of oil.

"The eCommerce industry is not often considered environmentally friendly and we want to lead the way in changing that," says Redbubble Chief Supply Chain Officer Arnaud Deshais, "Redbubble has historically supported numerous important causes, but we are a global company and climate change affects the entire world. Each day we work to see where we can reduce our and our community's carbon footprint, in small ways and significant ones. Today, 95 percent of the packaging used to ship products purchased on the Redbubble marketplace is recyclable. By 2020, 95 percent of the packaging will be both recyclable and made from recycled materials."

In addition to efforts to offset emissions, Redbubble is also committed to transparency and ethics in the supply chain. As a condition of participating in the marketplace, Redbubble requires all third party printing facilities adhere to the Fair Labor Association Code of Conduct and its benchmark standards. Redbubble also has processes in place to verify safe working conditions, minimized environmental impact, and the ethical treatment of employees at all third party printing facilities participating in the marketplace.

For more information on Redbubble's commitment to sustainability, please visit: http://www.redbubble.com/social-responsibility/sustainability

About Redbubble Group

Founded in 2006, the Redbubble Group incorporates Redbubble Limited and its subsidiaries, including TP Apparel LLC (TeePublic). The Redbubble Group owns and operates the leading global online marketplaces hosted at Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com, powered by more than one million independent artists. The Redbubble Group's community of passionate creatives sell uncommon designs on high-quality, everyday products such as apparel, stationery, housewares, bags, wall art and so on. Through the Redbubble and TeePublic marketplaces, independent artists are able to profit from their creativity and reach a new universe of adoring fans. For customers, it's the ultimate in self-expression, a simple but meaningful way to show the world who they are and what they care about.

Redbubble acquired TeePublic in 2018 and together they make up Redbubble Group, creating the largest global artist marketplace in the world.

SOURCE Redbubble