Redcare Pharmacy Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance On Strong German Rx Growth

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (SAE1.F) on Monday raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance for the second time this year, citing continued strong momentum in prescription (Rx) revenue in Germany.

The company now expects German Rx revenue of EUR 730 million to EUR 760 million for 2026, up from its previous forecast of EUR 680 million to EUR 720 million. Based on preliminary figures, German Rx revenue grew 51 percent year-on-year in September and 56 percent in the third quarter.

Redcare Pharmacy increased its full-year total revenue growth guidance to 16 percent to 18 percent from 15 percent to 17 percent previously. The company maintained its non-Rx growth guidance of 10 percent to 12 percent and confirmed its adjusted EBITDA margin target of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent.

The company said non-Rx revenue in Germany rebounded in August and September following a softer July, while its adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat quarter-on-quarter.

SAE1.F is currently trading at EUR 5.35 down EUR 0.05 or 0.93 p34cent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.