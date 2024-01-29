|
29.01.2024 00:58:03
Reddit advised to target at least US$5 billion valuation in IPO
REDDIT is weighing feedback from early meetings with potential investors in its initial public offering (IPO) that it should consider a valuation of at least US$5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter, even as it is estimated below that figure in the volatile market for shares of private companies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
