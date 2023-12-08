|
08.12.2023 15:03:00
Reddit Is Exploring a 2024 IPO. Could This Be Good News for Investment Banks?
Last week, Bloomberg reported that social media company Reddit was holding talks with potential investors for an initial public offering (IPO) next year. Those familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that the IPO could come as soon as the first quarter of next year. The IPO could be a positive sign for other hopefuls looking to go public. Investment banks also eagerly await the IPO and are hopeful that it can set the stage for a rebound in 2024. Here's what you need to know about the potential investing opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
