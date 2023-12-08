Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.12.2023 15:03:00

Reddit Is Exploring a 2024 IPO. Could This Be Good News for Investment Banks?

Last week, Bloomberg reported that social media company Reddit was holding talks with potential investors for an initial public offering (IPO) next year. Those familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that the IPO could come as soon as the first quarter of next year. The IPO could be a positive sign for other hopefuls looking to go public. Investment banks also eagerly await the IPO and are hopeful that it can set the stage for a rebound in 2024. Here's what you need to know about the potential investing opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redditmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Redditmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 3,24 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt nach -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleiden zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen