Reddit Stock Surged on News of Its Artificial Intelligence Bet, but Does That Make It a Worthwhile AI Buy?

The long-awaited introduction of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) stock has given investors another option for social media investing. Its first quarterly earnings release pointed to considerable growth, indicating the stock could become more popular with investors if such increases continue.However, the stock has attracted attention as it emphasizes using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity. The question for investors is whether AI will make Reddit a more appealing buy or whether the underlying business and its financials need a closer look.One reason Reddit stands out is its focus on content generated by people instead of AI models. In other words, it prides itself on being one of the few "uniquely human" places on the internet.