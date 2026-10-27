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27.10.2026 07:08:39

Reddit vs. Snap: Which Social Media Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As digital communities and visual communication evolve, investors are weighing the merits of different social platforms. Should you put your capital behind Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) or Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in 2026?

Reddit operates a community-driven platform built on niche interests and deep archives, while Snap focuses on ephemeral messaging for younger demographics. Both companies compete for digital advertising dollars against much larger rivals. Here is a comparison of their financials, user growth, and valuation to see which fits better in a diversified portfolio of investing in social media stocks.

Reddit operates a massive community platform where users create topic-based discussions and exchange insights. The company generates the majority of its revenue through third-party advertising, which accounted for approximately 94% of revenue in 2025. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as the top ten largest advertisers account for roughly 21% of total revenue. Reddit is also exploring a content licensing model where it sells data to companies training generative artificial intelligence models.

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Reddit 123,00 -3,15% Reddit
Snap Inc. (Snapchat) 5,61 -1,06% Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

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