Reddit Aktie
WKN DE: A406FX / ISIN: US75734B1008
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16.08.2026 03:12:51
Reddit vs. Snowflake: Which High-Growth Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the digital economy evolves, investors are weighing the viral community growth of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) against the enterprise data power of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to determine which offers better long-term potential.Reddit manages a vast network of user-governed online communities that attract millions of daily visitors, while Snowflake provides a specialized cloud platform for large-scale data analytics and storage. Both companies are high-growth players in the technology space, but they operate at different stages of profitability and cater to very different types of customers.Reddit is a unique player among communication stocks, operating a community-based platform where users create and curate content. The company generates nearly all its revenue from advertising services and is recently expanding into licensing its data for artificial intelligence training. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the top ten largest advertisers accounted for 21% of total revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Reddit
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30.07.26
|Ausblick: Reddit präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Reddit verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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31.03.26
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