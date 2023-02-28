|
28.02.2023 12:47:00
Reddit Wants to Go Public. Should You Buy Its IPO?
Can the company that launched the meme stock rally be a good investment itself? Reddit is credited with being the breeding ground for investors who rallied together behind highly shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Bed Bath & Beyond and sent their shares soaring to astronomical heights.Although some of these companies maintain a core following of traders, the enthusiasm held for many meme stocks has long since cooled and many have revisited their previous low valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
