RedDoorz partners with Governments across Southeast Asia to help frontline health workers combat the spread of COVID-19

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedDoorz, Southeast Asia's largest and fastest-growing online hotel management and booking platform, today announced the launch of "Red Heroes", a new regional initiative that will provide free temporary accommodation for emergency services and frontline healthcare staff battling COVID-19. The programme is being rolled out across Southeast Asia in a bid to provide much-needed support during the COVID-19 pandemic as the local authorities are faced with a growing number of cases.

RedDoorz will also supply and distribute health and wellbeing kits as part of this initiative. Each kit consists of washable face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, energy drinks and droplet hats. Kits will be distributed equally across the rooms to ensure frontline healthcare staff are well equipped with all of the essentials during their stay at select RedDoorz properties.

"As a regional company deeply rooted in Southeast Asia, we have been closely monitoring the ever-evolving situation and the impact of COVID-19 in our region. The pandemic outbreak has resulted in immense stress across countries and industries, in particular for the tourism, hospitality and now healthcare sectors. As a result, we identified ways in which we could lend our support in offering targeted aid for those on the frontlines of this crisis."

"This is the reason for launching our 'Red Heroes' initiative in the Philippines, Indonesia and in Singapore, to help alleviate the heavy pressures placed on national governments by providing clean, safe and comfortable accommodation for free, for those on the frontlines. We are positive that we will be able to overcome this challenge if we stand together. We hope more companies with the means to support the initiative will participate during this challenging time," said Amit Saberwal, CEO and Founder of RedDoorz.

Partnering with Department of Tourism and Manila City Government in the Philippines

The "Red Heroes" initiative was first launched in the Philippines following calls from the Manila City government requesting hotel and motel operators in the area to help house medical practitioners residing in the capital amid the Luzon-wide lockdown. Due to increasing pressures on the city's infrastructure and growing concerns over the rate in which COVID-19 was spreading, RedDoorz partnered with the Department of Tourism and Manila City government to provide a number of rooms across four properties, completely free for frontline healthcare and emergency response workers in need of a place to stay.

The hotels: RedDoorz near Quiapo Church Manila, RedDoorz Premium near UST Manila, and RedDoorz near Quirino Station Manila, are all strategically located in Metro Manila, between one and three kilometres away from nearby hospitals. These properties have been offered by RedDoorz to provide frontline healthcare workers and emergency first responders a clean and comfortable place to rest with minimal commuting time.

Working with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy in Indonesia

In Jakarta, RedDoorz has partnered with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy to provide free rooms for frontline healthcare practitioners and emergency first responders treating COVID-19 cases in the local hospitals.

RedDoorz will provide over 100 rooms spread across two hotels: the RedDoorz Plus Near Plaza Blok M and RedDoorz Plus @ Thamrin. The two properties were identified and selected due to their close proximity to RSPAD Gatot Subroto and Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital, both of which are battling COVID-19 cases in Jakarta.

Supporting new initiatives in Singapore

In Singapore, where the firm is headquartered, RedDoorz has been working closely with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in Singapore to help house foreign workers entering and returning to Singapore who have been issued with the recently announced mandatory 14-day Stay-Home-Notice (SHN). With the implementation of new travel restrictions, RedDoorz is also providing alternative lodging for Malaysian employees in Singapore who have been affected by the lockdown implemented by the Malaysian government. In addition, it is also looking at alternative ways to support the various government initiatives, including the supply of rooms for frontline healthcare professionals.

In light of the outbreak, RedDoorz has taken additional measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its guests and employees in all the countries where it operates. The company has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all common areas including lobbies, elevators, function halls, and bathrooms. Hand sanitisers are also available in all common areas of the properties.

About RedDoorz

RedDoorz is Southeast Asia's largest and fastest-growing, technology-driven hotel management company offering affordable accommodations for everyone. With a vision to enable people to travel more and provide an affordable reliable stay in all major cities and destinations across the region, RedDoorz is disrupting the hospitality industry by transforming the fragmented supply inventory into branded, standardized accommodations and leveraging its mobile app and digital channels to drive strong consumer demand.

The company was founded in 2015 by a team of senior executives with deep experience in the online travel and hospitality industry and has grown into a regional powerhouse with operations in Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam. The firm has been growing by five times year-on-year.

As part of the RedDoorz brand network, hotel owners are able to grow their businesses and increase revenues while streamlining their operations. RedDoorz's solutions help partners manage distribution, pricing, marketing, customer experience and technology solutions – offering an end-to-end platform powered by an advanced technology infrastructure.

For more information, please visit www.reddoorz.com .

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reddoorz/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200408/2772200-1

SOURCE RedDoorz