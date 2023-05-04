|
04.05.2023 10:02:26
REDEMPTION NOTICE
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
4.5.2023 10:02:12 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Notice to the holders of EUR 700,000,000 Callable Subordinated Capital Securities due 3013 (ISIN: XS0943370543) (the Securities) issued by Ørsted A/S (formerly DONG Energy A/S) (the Issuer) on 26 June 2013 Exercise of Issuer Call Option and Early Redemption of the Securities
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM (AS DEFINED BELOW).
Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Securities (the Terms and Conditions).
Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Terms and Conditions.
The Issuer hereby gives irrevocable notice to the remaining Securityholders that it exercises its option to redeem the Securities in accordance with Condition 6(b) of the Terms and Conditions (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) (the Redemption). The redemption will occur on the First Par Call Date (being 26 June 2023) (the Redemption Date).
As set out in Condition 6(b) of the Terms and Conditions, all outstanding Securities will be redeemed at their principal amount (EUR 1,000 per Security) together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the First Par Call Date (the Redemption Amount). There will be no Outstanding Payments after the Redemption Date.
The Redemption Amount will be paid to the Securityholders through the Clearing Systems for payment to the cash accounts of each person who is shown in the records of the Clearing Systems as a holder of the Securities at the end of business on 23 June 2023, being the business day immediately preceding the Redemption Date for payment to the Securityholders.
The payment of the aggregate Redemption Amount to the Clearing Systems will discharge the obligations of the Issuer to all Securityholders in respect of the payment of the Redemption Amount for the Securities beneficially owned by them, and no additional interest will be payable to a Securityholder if there is any delay in the transmission of funds from a Clearing System or any other relevant intermediary with respect to the Securities.
After the Redemption, there will be no Securities outstanding, and the Securities will be delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and the admission of the Securities to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market will be cancelled with effect from the Redemption Date.
This notice of exercise of the Issuer's redemption option with respect to the Securities is irrevocable.
This notice is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any of the Securities.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|241436
|EQS News ID:
|1624531
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.23
|REDEMPTION NOTICE (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2023 strong start to the year with all-time high earnings from offshore sites and final investment decision on Greater Changhua 2b and 4 (EQS Group)
|
26.04.23
|Ørsted to present results for first quarter 2023 on 3 May (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen
|18.04.23
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.23
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.23
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.23
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|Orsted Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.04.23
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.23
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.23
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.23
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|Orsted Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.04.23
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.23
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.23
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|05.12.22
|Orsted Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.09.22
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.01.23
|Orsted Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.01.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.23
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.23
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.23
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.22
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.22
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orsted
|84,80
|0,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.