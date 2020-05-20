Redesigning interior design: Hometrust connects design firms and homeowners with innovative online marketplace

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From traipsing through websites to visiting countless showrooms to find the perfect interior designer, the process of redecorating a home is challenging at best. Hometrust, an interior design and renovations review platform, is transforming the industry by connecting designers and homeowners on Singapore's only two-way marketplace for home renovation and design.

Unlike other mainstream platforms which promote interior design firms based on their works to consumers, Hometrust takes the extra step by helping consumers find highly-rated interior designers by leveraging on user-generated content to create a comprehensive rating system that consumers can discover and compare to find their ideal designer.

While other industries have embraced online marketplaces, interior design has typically relied on traditional channels to get the word out. With limited resources at their fingertips, homeowners are left to do their own research -- and even after finding a designer, it's tough to find unfiltered customer feedback on firms. Self-promotion is also highly inaccessible for smaller designers who can't afford to invest thousands to reach their customers through advertising or media platforms. Hometrust empowers both designers and homeowners with its one-stop-shop for interior design projects. The platform gives interior designers with an avenue to showcase work and upload accreditations—while providing homeowners with an open platform to browse previous design projects, interact directly with firms, and access honest customer reviews.

"The world has evolved, and the interior design industry needs to evolve along with it. Before Hometrust, the interior design industry operated mainly as a one-way street, making it difficult for homeowners and customers to connect in an open, authentic way. Hometrust brings interior design into the digital age through our beautiful, intuitive platform," said Jasmine Chong, Head of Operations, Hometrust.

Hometrust creates just that: home trust, with greater transparency for homeowners and designers alike. The platform rebuilds trust in the industry by providing a forum for 100% unbiased, unfiltered reviews of designers to assist users in the decision-making process; and levels the playing field for designers by giving firms an open platform to showcase their work, build their customer base, and connect directly with homeowners.

Once a homeowner has narrowed down their shortlist, they can quickly browse through the designer's portfolio and previous projects, as well as read over 2,000 honest reviews and nearly 9,000 recommendations from existing customers. On top of that, users can upload floor plans and send images directly through the platform -- allowing them to cut down on waiting times and kick-start conversations straight away with online video-meetings and consultations, before meeting recommended designers.

This helps consumers find high-rated interior designers, rather than traipsing through countless portfolios to find the right designers or aesthetic, Singaporeans can avoid dreaded designer fatigue by hopping on to Hometrust to search by house type, budget range, and style.

On top of their search function, homeowners can also use the platform's unique new photo search feature to browse more than 24,000 interior design photos and over 2,600 real design projects from local homes. By running a search for a specific keyword, such as "L-shaped sofa", "bathroom", or "feature wall", users can instantly source inspiration from previous projects from an array of local interior designers.

Founded and developed by Singaporeans for Singaporeans, Hometrust is proudly homegrown and has localised its platform to the unique housing demands of Singapore. In addition to browsing local firms, Hometrust allows users to search for specific designers for HDB, condo, and commercial design projects, as well as browse unique articles and upcoming events in the region.

For more information, please visit https://www.hometrust.sg/

