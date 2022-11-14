|
14.11.2022 14:30:00
Redfin Exits iBuying, but Is It a Buy?
iBuying was all the rage in 2020 and 2021, but it's proven to be a difficult business. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has now followed Zillow's (NASDAQ: Z) lead and exited the business. But is that enough to make Redfin a good buy in a down housing market? Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss this in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 9, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
