Redfin Expands Brokerage to Colorado Rockies

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced it has launched in the Colorado Rockies. Homebuyers and sellers in Summit, Eagle, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Lake and Park counties can now work with an experienced local Redfin agent.

This expansion builds upon Redfin’s robust presence in the Denver metro area, where the brokerage has provided its unique blend of personal agent service and technology since 2011. Redfin’s Denver agents have closed more than 14,400 transactions, totaling more than $7.4 billion in sales.

In addition to helping the region’s existing homebuyers and sellers move, Redfin agents can now help the increasing number of people nationwide looking for vacation or investment properties in the Colorado Rockies, including the famous Vail and Breckenridge ski resorts.

"People flock to Colorado’s resort towns every year because there’s just so much to do, from skiing in the winter to rafting and biking in the summer,” said Dallas Dyer, Redfin’s first real estate agent in the region. "If you’re anything like me, you often end vacations by scrolling home listings and envisioning what life would be like if you lived there. Redfin makes it easy to find the human on the other end of that online shopping experience. You can connect with an agent almost instantly who can help you turn that daydream into a reality.”

Dyer brings more than 18 years of real estate experience, five of which have been spent helping homebuyers and sellers in the Denver metro area. She is a Redfin Premier luxury expert and has closed nearly $30 million in real estate deals over the last year.

"Redfin has agents all over the country who truly work as a team,” Dyer continued. "No matter where you’re moving, my colleagues and I can give you a high level of service that is synchronized and seamless from your first tour to closing.”

For homebuyers, Redfin makes it easy to receive instant updates the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a local Redfin agent with the click of a button.

Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour, digital marketing on websites and social media, and preferred placement on Redfin.com. As a result of this marketing advantage, Redfin-listed homes get 70% more views than comparable homes on the Redfin site and apps. Redfin charges a 1% listing fee when a customer sells and buys their next home with a Redfin agent, less than half the 2.5-3% listing fee that many brokerages charge. For customers who sell with Redfin without buying another home, Redfin charges a 1.5% listing fee, still significantly less.

Unlike most agents who are independent contractors, Redfin agents are full-time employees, who earn a salary, benefits and bonuses for closed sales. Because Redfin agents meet many of their customers through the site and app, they can focus more of their time serving their customers, rather than spending the majority of their time finding new ones. As a result, Redfin agents rank in the top 1% of agents nationwide in terms of the number of successful customer transactions they close each year.

To date, Redfin has saved customers more than $1.5 billion in real estate commissions. Redfin serves more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada.

To connect with a local Redfin agent, visit redfin.com.

