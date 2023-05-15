|
15.05.2023 12:12:00
Redfin Is Up 165% in 2023 -- Could It Still Be a Long-Term Bargain?
Real estate technology company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has rebounded sharply in 2023, but it is still losing money and the real estate market remains slow. In this video, I discuss the latest numbers out of Redfin and how the business is doing. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 11, 2023. The video was published on May 11, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!