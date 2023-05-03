Redfin Launches ChatGPT Plugin to Help People Find Their Next Home

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, today launched a ChatGPT plugin to help people find homes that are a great fit for them. The Redfin ChatGPT plugin was built with OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, and is available now for eligible ChatGPT users to install and enable from the Plugin store. Anyone can join the waitlist to get access in the future.

People can use the Redfin ChatGPT plugin to describe their ideal home and neighborhood in everyday terms and find listings that suit their needs. For example, "I'm moving to Houston for a new job with a $150,000 salary. Show me three-bedroom homes for sale with private outdoor entertaining space in neighborhoods with trendy restaurants.” The Redfin ChatGPT plugin will answer with a list of homes that fit the bill. Users can click the links to the Redfin.com listing pages, where they can book an on-demand tour with an experienced, local Redfin agent.

Redfin invented map-based real estate search and has developed machine learning models to recommend listings and estimate home values, transforming the way people find homes to buy or rent. Now with the advancement of large language models, Redfin will use AI to make that search even more personalized.

"I think the most powerful way the Redfin ChatGPT plugin can make buying a home easier today is by suggesting homes and neighborhoods that would not have been uncovered via a map-based real estate search,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s vice president of product.

New listings fell 23% in March to their lowest level on record, and Redfin agents report that homebuyers are having to work harder to find homes that meet their criteria.

"Through a simple conversation with the Redfin ChatGPT plugin, a homebuyer can get suggestions of homes for sale in nearby neighborhoods with similar amenities they might not otherwise have considered,” Dos Santos continued. "This could also help home sellers get their listings in front of a wider audience of serious buyers. We’re just getting started, and the Redfin ChatGPT plugin is getting more powerful every day. We’re excited to find new ways to use it to make buying, selling or renting a home simpler and more affordable.”

