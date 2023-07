Redfin Stock Is Up 291%: Screaming Buy or Warning Signs?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell a brutal 95% from the 2021 high to the 2022 low. But since that low, shares have skyrocketed up almost 4x. Still down 80% from the high, who's right? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe argue the bull and bear cases for the company and its stock. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of July 7, 2023. The video was published on July 16, 2023.Continue reading