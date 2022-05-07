|
07.05.2022 15:05:00
Redfin Stock Jumps: Is This Beginning of a Bigger Rebound?
Shares of online real estate broker Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) soared higher on Friday. Shares rose about 3.5% as investors digested the company's first-quarter earnings release. A beat on both the top and bottom line for the period had investors looking up.Of course, shares of the stock are still down an incredible 80% over the 12 months and more than 65% in 2022 alone. So even though a 10% gain is nice, many Redfin shareholders are likely still deep into the red. Could the stock's gain on Friday be the beginning of a broader rebound? Or are there still some concerns that make the stock risky?Redfin's first-quarter revenue skyrocketed 123% year over year to $597.3 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $551 million. Further, the company's adjusted loss per share of $0.86 was also better than analysts' average forecast for a loss per share of $1.09.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!