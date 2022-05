Redfin Stock Jumps: Is This Beginning of a Bigger Rebound?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online real estate broker Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) soared higher on Friday. Shares rose about 3.5% as investors digested the company's first-quarter earnings release. A beat on both the top and bottom line for the period had investors looking up.Of course, shares of the stock are still down an incredible 80% over the 12 months and more than 65% in 2022 alone. So even though a 10% gain is nice, many Redfin shareholders are likely still deep into the red. Could the stock's gain on Friday be the beginning of a broader rebound? Or are there still some concerns that make the stock risky?Redfin's first-quarter revenue skyrocketed 123% year over year to $597.3 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $551 million. Further, the company's adjusted loss per share of $0.86 was also better than analysts' average forecast for a loss per share of $1.09.Continue reading