Redgate expands senior executive team in Mid-Atlantic and Greater Boston regions

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgate, a strategic real estate advisory and investment firm, announced today the expansion of its senior executive team with the appointment of Leif A. Dormsjo as Executive Vice President and Market Director for the Mid-Atlantic region, and Kristi M. Dowd as a Senior Vice President in Boston.

Dormsjo will oversee expansion of the Redgate footprint to meet growing client needs in the Mid-Atlantic. He will also focus on business development, partnerships, talent acquisition and overall corporate strategy. Dowd joins the team at Redgate's headquarters in Boston and brings more than 20 years' experience overseeing large-scale developments in New England to the company's project-management infrastructure. She will lead planning and project management for Redgate's institutional clients, including those in the healthcare, higher education and public sectors.

"Redgate is growing rapidly in the Mid-Atlantic market and expanding the scope and reach of our long-established practice in the Boston area and New England," said Ralph Cox, a Principal and co-founder of Redgate. "These additions to our team of professionals will further enable us to expand the Redgate platform and deliver tremendous expertise and ROI to project owners, investors and clients requiring advisory services. We are thrilled to have Leif and Kristi on board as we move into a new phase of company growth."

Dormsjo brings significant public and private sector executive management experience in social and transportation infrastructure with a special emphasis on urban development, public –private partnerships (P3) and community engagement. He joins Redgate after leading the infrastructure asset management practice at Louis Berger Services in Washington, DC. In the course of his 20-year career, he has led numerous inter-disciplinary teams responsible for delivering complex infrastructure programs in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

"Redgate has established the highest level of excellence delivering projects within urban campuses, revitalizing areas and transit hubs in Greater Boston," said Dormsjo. "I'm excited to join this wicked smart team and help execute the mission goals of institutions and stakeholders in the Mid-Atlantic region."

Dormsjo's project leadership includes the $2.1 billion Purple Line Transit P3, the $245 million Baltimore Seagirt Marine Terminal Expansion, the $56 million Maryland Travel Plazas Renovation, and the $450 millionFrederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. Previously, he served on the boards of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Union Station Redevelopment Corp, and the District of Columbia Public Library. In 2017, he received the DC Building Industry Association's Public Sector Award for his transit-oriented development focus. He lives in Bethesda, MD.

Dowd's career spans two decades of development and master planning for major projects totaling over $2 billion across the sectors of higher education, healthcare, retail, and multi-family residential. She comes to Redgate from her former role as New England Regional Director for Program and Project Management at Stantec Consulting Services in Boston where she focused on guiding large institutional clients through complex master plans, feasibility analyses and capital project implementation.

"I am thrilled to join the Redgate team and lead the expansion of their project management capacity for top-tier institutional clients," said Dowd. "I look forward to complementing Redgate's strength in real estate advisory services with the tools and controls to support delivery of institutional capital projects."

Among the many projects Dowd has overseen: master planning for a 120-building campus energy conversion at Dartmouth College; design and construction of the Joan & Edgar Booth Theater and College of Fine Arts Production Center at Boston University; a 10-year master plan and design and construction projects utilizing Integrated Project Delivery at Boston Medical Center; and strategic planning and advisory on numerous Massachusetts state facility projects for the Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance. She lives in Medford, MA.

Redgate's advisory services include project and development management, planning and permitting strategy, strategic advisory, and asset management. The company's investment management practice also provides full permitting and entitlement services, project development and delivery, identification of off-market opportunities and risk management.

Redgate – together with clients, investors and asset owners – has created an iconic and market-defining brand of premium multi-family residential communities that offer residents a dynamic urban lifestyle in revitalized communities outside Boston. Redgate is also an active participant in the creation of new R&D, lab and office space serving the life sciences sector in Massachusetts, and a provider of advisory and other services to the City of College Park, Maryland on a new City Hall complex and National Children's Hospital at the former Walter Reed campus in the District of Columbia.

About Redgate

Redgate is a strategic real estate advisory and investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices in Baltimore and New York City. Through our advisory platform we offer project management, development management, asset management, planning and permitting strategy, and strategic advisory real estate services for corporations, institutions, and investors. Through our investment platform we are owners/operators in mixed-use, commercial, and residential property development, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to our equity investors. We believe that every real estate endeavor is unique and deserves a highly-tailored approach managed with interpersonal precision. Our professionals live an owner and occupier mindset which benefits every client. Redgate believes in a purpose-built approach that adheres to a common vision, is managed thoughtfully in real-time and delivers in both experience and outcomes. Redgate is intensely focused on delivering returns as defined by the opportunity, and ensures the right return on real estate.

