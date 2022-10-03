|
03.10.2022 13:56:14
RedHill Says Its Oral Antivirals, Opaganib And RHB-107, Inhibit Dominant Omicron Sub-Variant BA.5
(RTTNews) - Specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) announced Monday the study results showing in vitro efficacy against the currently dominant Omicron COVID-19 sub-variant BA.5, by both of RedHill's novel, oral, host-directed and broad-acting investigational antivirals, once-daily RHB-107 (upamostat) and twice-daily opaganib.
These results build on previously reported data on the inhibition of COVID-19, variants of concern and other viruses, and further support their broad-acting, host-directed mechanisms of action.
The company tested RHB-107 and opaganib using a primary human nasal epithelial cell culture model of Omicron BA.5, which was specifically selected due to the high level of SARS-CoV-2 entry factor expression in these cells. The results show that both RHB-107 and opaganib inhibit Omicron sub-variant BA.5 viral replication, which is indicative of antiviral activity.
The development of both opaganib for hospitalized patients and RHB-107 for non-hospitalized patients is ongoing, including ongoing and planned pandemic preparedness research collaborations with US governmental agencies, pivotal Phase 3 trial design and regulatory clearances, and securing of external non-dilutive funding.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|0,53
|8,35%
