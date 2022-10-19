|
19.10.2022 13:49:49
RedHill's Oral Antiviral, Opaganib, Granted New COVID-19 Treatment Patent
(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) said that the United States Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO has granted new method of use patent that protects the administration of opaganib for the inhibition of a disease caused by a coronavirus in a subgroup population of patients requiring a fraction of inspired oxygen or FiO2 up to and including 60% at baseline.
The new patent, expiring in 2041, titled "Sphingosine Kinase 2 Inhibitor for Treating Coronavirus Infection in Moderately Severe Patients with Pneumonia", protects the results from a post-hoc analysis from the global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
The analysis of 251 study participants requiring a FiO2 up to and including 60% at baseline (54% of study participants) demonstrated that treatment with oral opaganib resulted in a 62% reduction in mortality, improved outcomes in time to room air and median time to hospital discharge, and a reduced likelihood of intubation and mechanical ventilation in this large group of hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redhill Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Redhill Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|0,60
|-14,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGestiegene Anleiherenditen im Blick: ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls freundlich. Die US-Börsen legen deutlich zu. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag Minuszeichen auf.