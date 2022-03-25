|
25.03.2022 11:00:00
Redis Stack outfits Redis for real-time apps
With Redis Stack, in-memory data store provider Redis is consolidating the capabilities of multiple Redis modules into a single extension, looking to make it easy for developers to build real-time applications.Developers using Redis Stack should find it easier to build with Redis-based search, document, graph, and time series capabilities. Announced March 23, Redis Stack is a suite of three components:Redis Stack Server, combining open source Redis with the RediSearch secondary index and query engine, the RedisJSON JSON data type, the RedisGraph queryable property graph database, the RedisTimeSeries time series data structure, and RedisBloom, providing probabilistic data structures.RedisInsight, a tool for visualizing and optimizing Redis data.Redis Stack Client SDK, with Redis clients in Java, JavaScript, and Python. The clients include a suite of object mapping libraries, with abstractions intended to help developers be productive with just a few lines of code.Redis modules are dynamic libraries that can be loaded into Redis. They make it possible to extend Redis functionality and implement new commands that provide significant features on par with what can be done inside the core.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!