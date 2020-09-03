RedLegg's Managed Security Services Now Powered by Palo Alto Network's Cortex XSOAR, Offers Automation Services

GENEVA, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedLegg announced today that they have partnered with Palo Alto Networks, replacing their home-grown automation and analysis platform with Cortex XSOAR and expanding their managed security practice to now include professional and managed automation services.

RedLegg's Managed Security Practice has been progressive in their use of automation. The addition of XSOAR will allow accelerated investigations, escalations, remediation, and incident response activities.

"We saw great need for automation services amongst our managed service clients. Most looking for help around response. Lot still learning about SOAR. How to leverage these types of platforms," Lynn Weddle, RedLegg co-Founder says. "Some of the biggest challenges is ability to leverage existing investments. Standardized enrichment. Response processes and then stitch it all together – automation certainly helps."

Not only are customers seeing better investigation times and increased visibility, but customers are also seeing a shift in thinking. An automation first approach is an endless opportunity to improve security posture.

"We ask ourselves daily, how can we deliver a better service and how will it affect our clients. Addressing the technical debt that comes with building a program around security automation is powerful," Weddle says. "We want to help businesses realize the potential of automation. We have expanded our practice in preparation for increased demand."

In 2021 RedLegg will be looking to hold an Automation Workshop to share best practices. To keep up-to-date on the latest from RedLegg, find them at redlegg.com/blog.

About RedLegg

Have been serving and defending since 2008. Trusted, personable guides in this complex, ever-changing, high-stakes field. Our services include Advisory, Application & Network Penetration Testing, Managed Security Services. Threat Intelligence, IR & Forensics, and now Automation

