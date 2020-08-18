Redline Communications Group Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL) ("Redline Communications" or the "Company") announced today that, at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") that was held yesterday, all four nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director Number and percentage of

common shares of the Company

("Shares") represented in person

or by proxy and entitled to vote at

the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares

represented in person or by proxy and

entitled to vote at the Meeting that

were WITHHELD from voting Stephen Sorocky 9,687,349 (91.71%) 875,886 (8.29%) David J. Roberts 9,687,349 (91.71%) 875,886 (8.29%) D. Neil McDonnell 10,538,385 (99.76%) 24,850 (0.24%) Ronan McGrath 10,538,385 (99.76%) 24,850 (0.24%)

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

